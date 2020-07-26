Rain lashes several parts of Delhi
Rain, accompanied by a cool breeze, lashed over several parts of Delhi, on Sunday afternoon.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 16:24 IST
The rain showers were seen at areas like Vijay Chowk, Shastri Park, Ashok Vihar, and Firoz Shah road.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted thunderstorm, accompanied by light to moderate rains over many places in Central Delhi, North-East Delhi, Shahdara, Loni-dehat, Hindon airforce station, Indrapuram (UP), Adampur, Alwar, Sambhal, Chandausi, Agra, Mathura, Narora and adjoining areas between 2.30 pm and 4.30 pm on Sunday. (ANI)