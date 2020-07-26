Left Menu
Development News Edition

Puducherry CM, Ministers, MLAs to undergo COVID-19 test

The AINRC legislator had attended the session since July 20 except on Friday as he was found to be positive for the infection on that day. The Chief Minister had last month undergone a coronavirus test after staff at his office tested positive for the infection and the result was negative.PTI COR SS PTI PTI PTI.

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 26-07-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 17:10 IST
Puducherry CM, Ministers, MLAs to undergo COVID-19 test

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, his cabinet colleagues, the territorial Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu and all the legislators would undergo COVID-19 test after an AINRC MLA who attended the budget session tested positive for the virus. The tests would be done for all 32 MLAs on Monday and Tuesday at the assembly premises and the nearby Health Department office, a spokesman of the Assembly Secretariat told P T I on Sunday.

This has become necessary after an opposition AINRC legislator N S J Jayabal had tested positive on Saturday and was admitted to a private hospital, the spokesman said adding a watch and ward staff had also tested positive and was admitted to the government medical college hospital Saturday. The spokesman said all the offices housed in the Assembly premises including those of the Speaker, the Chief Minister and Ministers were sanitised and shut till Tuesday as a precautionary measure.

He said all mediapersons who were in close contact with the AINRC legislator would also be tested. The AINRC legislator had attended the session since July 20 except on Friday as he was found to be positive for the infection on that day.

The Chief Minister had last month undergone a coronavirus test after staff at his office tested positive for the infection and the result was negative.PTI COR SS PTI PTI PTI.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Doja Cat says she had COVID-19

Singer Doja Cat has revealed she contracted coronavirus months after she said that she wasnt scared of the disease. The 24-year-old artiste, who has since recovered from COVID-19, said she still doesnt know how she caught the virus.I got CO...

No resident of Srinagar in terrorist ranks after killing of top LeT commander: Kashmir IGP

No resident of Srinagar the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir - is now in the militant ranks, Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said on Sunday, a day after a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander was killed by security forces here. After k...

Govt amends certain Indian Accounting Standards

The government has amended certain Indian Accounting Standards Ind-AS, including the standard relating to leases amid the coronavirus pandemic. Ind-AS 103, 116 and some other standards have been amended by the Corporate Affairs Ministry.Whi...

NMDC's Nagarnar steel plant faces further delays in commissioning amid COVID-19 disruptions

State-owned NMDCs steel plant at Nagarnar, Chhattisgarh, is facing delays in commissioning due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a top company official has said. The steel plant, which had missed its completion schedule earlie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020