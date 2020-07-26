Left Menu
28 new COVID-19 cases reported in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

ANI | Port Blair (Andaman And Nicobar Islands) | Updated: 26-07-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 18:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 28 new COVID-19 cases and four recoveries were reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Sunday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the Union Territory to 318. "The total figure includes 138 active cases and 18 recoveries," said the Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration.

No deaths have been reported so far. Meanwhile, India on Sunday reported a spike of 48,661 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total COVID-19 positive cases to 13,85,522, including 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 cured/discharged/migrated cases.

With 705 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 32,063. (ANI)

