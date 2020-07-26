Left Menu
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:50pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 18:57 IST
India's COVID-19 case count crossed the 14 lakh mark, while the number of recoveries went past 9 lakh on Sunday. Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 6:50pm, according to the data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 290 176 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 96298 46301 1041 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1126 428 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 31086 23055 77 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 38919 26308 249 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 852 555 13 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 7087 4683 39 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 130606 114875 3827 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 4686 3047 33 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 54712 39612 2305 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 30538 23654 389 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 2137 1178 13 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 17305 9517 305 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 7841 3521 83 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 96141 35838 1878 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 19025 9302 54 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 1276 1057 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 26926 18488 799 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 366368 207194 13389------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2176 1520 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 669 109 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 361 193 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 1239 537 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 25389 15929 140 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 2654 1561 38 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 12684 8297 291 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 35909 24250 621 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 499 142 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 213723 156526 3494 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 54059 41332 463 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 3883 2210 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 5961 3495 63 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 66988 41641 1426 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 56377 35654 1332 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 1415790 902185 32384------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 33235 20220 340 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 1385522 and the death toll at 32063. The ministry said that 885577 people have so far recovered from the infection.

