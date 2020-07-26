Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 more die as flood situation in Assam remains critical

The flood situation in Assam remained critical with five more persons losing their lives, while nearly 25 lakh people have been affected by the deluge in 23 districts, an official bulletin said on Sunday.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-07-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 19:24 IST
5 more die as flood situation in Assam remains critical

The flood situation in Assam remained critical with five more persons losing their lives, while nearly 25 lakh people have been affected by the deluge in 23 districts, an official bulletin said on Sunday. Barpeta and Kokrajhar districts reported two deaths each and one death was reported from Morigaon district, according to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

With this, the total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood and landslide has gone up to 128 across the state. Of them, 102 were killed in flood- related incidents and 26 in landslides. Over 24.76 lakh persons are hit due to floods in Dhemaji, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Charaideo and Dibrugarh districts, ASDMA said.

Goalpara is the worst-hit with over 4.7 lakh people affected. In Barpeta, more than 3.95 lakh persons are affected and in Morigaon, around 3.33 lakh people. The SDRF, district administrations and local people have rescued 188 persons during the last 24 hours by deploying 101 boats across the state.

Till Saturday, more than 26.37 lakh persons were affected by the deluge across 27 districts..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Park Seo-joon talked on his rumoured relationship with Park Min-young – know in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Florida records 9,300 new coronavirus cases, blows past New York

Florida on Sunday became the second state after California to overtake New York, the worst-hit state at the start of the U.S. novel coronavirus outbreak, according to a Reuters tally.Total COVID-19 cases in the Sunshine State rose by 9,300 ...

Republicans, Democrats can move quickly on U.S. coronavirus relief bill, Mnuchin says

President Donald Trumps fellow Republicans in the Senate are set to unveil a 1 trillion U.S. coronavirus relief bill on Monday that includes reduced federal unemployment benefits, with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin saying he believes the...

At 28 m, Delhi Metro's Phase-4 work to take DMRC to 'highest point'

Delhi Metro is all set to get its new highest point at 28 m in the network as part of the Phase-4 work, which will dislodge Dhaula Kuans position where the viaduct passes at 23.6 m. At present, the highest point is at Dhaula Kuan, where the...

One COVID-19 patient dies, 42 fresh cases in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A woman died of COVID-19 complications on Sunday while 42 new cases were reported in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh taking the active patients tally to 161, an official said. The woman, a resident of the district, passed away in a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020