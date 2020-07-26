Left Menu
PM exhorts people to visit website highlighting tales of bravery of armed forces personnel

According to the website, post-Independence, first three gallantry awards -- the Param Vir Chakra, the Maha Vir Chakra and the Vir Chakra -- were instituted by the government on January 26, 1950 which were deemed to have effect from August 15, 1947.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 19:25 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the youth to visit a website highlighting the tales of bravery of armed forces and police personnel since Independence. In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address in which he referred to the Kargil War fought 21 years ago, he asked the youth to share stories of heroic deeds of the bravehearts and sacrifices on part of the brave mothers.

"Today I call upon you to visit, the website, www.gallantryawards.gov.in, positively. There, you will come across an array of information on our brave warriors and tales of their valour. And when you discuss these with your friends, they will become a source of inspiration," he said. He said people must visit the website on multiple occasions.

Hailing the valour of the armed forces during the Kargil war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked people to speak and act keeping in mind the morale of soldiers. People must remember that their conduct and remarks should boost the morale and respect of soldiers, Modi said, urging everyone to do everything to further national unity.

According to the website, post-Independence, first three gallantry awards -- the Param Vir Chakra, the Maha Vir Chakra and the Vir Chakra -- were instituted by the government on January 26, 1950 which were deemed to have effect from August 15, 1947. Thereafter, other three gallantry awards -- the Ashoka Chakra Class-I, the Ashoka Chakra Class-II and the Ashoka Chakra Class-III -- were instituted by the government on January 4, 1952, which were deemed to have effect from August 15, 1947.

These awards were renamed as the Ashoka Chakra, the Kirti Chakra and the Shaurya Chakra respectively in January, 1967. These gallantry awards are announced twice in a year -- on Republic Day and Independence Day. Order of precedence of these awards is the Param Vir Chakra, the Ashoka Chakra, the Mahavir Chakra, the Kirti Chakra, the Vir Chakra and the Shaurya Chakra, the website explained.

