21 new COVID-19 cases in Latur, count grows to 1,513

Latur district in Maharashtra reported 21 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, which took its tally to 1,513, officials said. A 62-year-old woman from Udgir tehsil succumbed due to the infection, due to which the fatality count rose to 73, they said.

So far, 886 patients have recovered in the district. According to the authorities, as many as 12,179 samples have been tested till now.