Mumbai constable dies of COVID-19; city police's toll now 54
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-07-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 20:33 IST
With the death of a 40-year-old constable on Sunday, the number of Mumbai Police personnel who succumbed to COVID-19 grew to 54, an official said. The constable, who died on Sunday, was attached to the Wadala Truck Terminal (WTT) police station, he said.
"He was on leave from last month after symptoms of COVID-19 were found in him. Later, he tested positive for the infection and was admitted to St George Hospital and within two days shifted to Gurunanak Hospital in Bandra," Shailesh Pasalwad, senior inspector of WTT police station, said. "On Friday, his health started deteriorating and he was put on ventilator support. However, he died on Sunday," he said.
According to police, he also suffered from diabetes and hypertention. In the second week of June, the constable's mother and sister had also tested positive and were admitted to a hospital in Sion.
"Even they could not survive and died in the last week of June. The constable was a resident of police quarters in Dongri and is survived by his wife, two children and a younger brother," the official added..
