Brahmaputra water levels begin to recede

The water level of the Brahmaputra River has now begun to recede in the Guwahati region, said the Central Water Commission on Sunday. "The water is receding gradually. It is currently flowing at 49.52 cm, below the danger level. It is expected to further decrease tomorrow," Sadiq-ul-Haq from Central Water Commission told ANI here.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has said that the death toll has reached 96. Floods have wreaked havoc in Assam's various districts for the fourth time this year. A total of 2,543 villages is reeling from the effects of the rising waters of the Brahmaputra, among its other tributaries, which have affected 1,22,573.16 hectares of crop.

There are 50,136 people residing in 496 relief camps in the state. (ANI)