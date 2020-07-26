Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sikh Afghan nationals narrate their stories of fear, suppression and anxiety faced in Kabul

A seven-year-old girl Poonam carrying a doll came out of the lift of ceremonial lounge at Delhi Airport. She was accompanied by her eight-year-old brother and parents. One of her eyes has to be operated as it suffered an injury after a Gurdwara in Kabul's Shor Bazar was attacked by terrorists on March 25.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 20:57 IST
Sikh Afghan nationals narrate their stories of fear, suppression and anxiety faced in Kabul
11 Afghan Sikhs abducted from a G Gurudwara last month arrive in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi A seven-year-old girl Poonam carrying a doll came out of the lift of ceremonial lounge at Delhi Airport. She was accompanied by her eight-year-old brother and parents. One of her eyes has to be operated as it suffered an injury after a Gurdwara in Kabul's Shor Bazar was attacked by terrorists on March 25.

Another nine-year-old Gorjeet Singh recounted, "I was studying when I saw few men coming towards our room. I slipped inside a blanket to hide. I saw four people getting killed in front of my eyes. I could not even run away as I knew that they would also kill me if they see me." Each of these eleven belonging from Hindu and Sikh minority including women and children have their own experience of fear and threats from Pakistan- backed Taliban while their stay in Afghanistan's Kabul. Today they have been facilitated in a special flight to India by the Indian government.

Minorities in Kabul speak of threat, fear, and the constant pressure of conversion putting their religion at risk. Ponam's father Balender Singh told ANI how they used to live in the atmosphere of fear and threats back there in Kabul.

Singh said, "26 people from my family were killed by them (terrorists). I used to remain tensed for my children and their safety. My mother and brother are still there and I am extremely worried about them." "They used to call us Qafir and pressurised us for conversion. We love all religions and want peace," says Balender who now hopes for his children's education.

A septuagenarian named Balwan Kour Singh's sons and sons-in-law were killed in Kabul. She said, "Although I am feeling good after coming to India but hope my people out there experience this peace too. I request the government of India to bring those stuck there in an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty. Moreover, women are given respect over there." Approximately 700 Hindu and Sikhs Afghan nationals have registered with Embassy of India in Kabul and are seeking immediate transfer to India.

Continued attacks on minorities, on religious places like Gurdwara, abduction, pressuring for conversion propelled Central government into immediate action. As incidents of human rights violation against the minorities continue in Afghanistan at the behest of external forces, people are making efforts to come to India with hopes of staying in peace.(ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Park Seo-joon talked on his rumoured relationship with Park Min-young – know in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Daredevil divers plunge from Bosnian bridge in centuries-old tradition

Divers hurled themselves from a 24-metre 79-ft high Ottoman-era bridge in the Bosnian town of Mostar on Sunday, staging a centuries-old contest even though the COVID-19 pandemic prevented many visitors from coming.The picturesque southern t...

Quartararo wins 2nd consecutive MotoGP race in Spain

Fabio Quartararo won from pole position at the Andalucia Grand Prix on Sunday for his second consecutive win since the MotoGP season started following the pandemic break. The young Frenchman cruised to victory a week after earning his maide...

Chennai-based company donates Rs 2.1 crore to Tirumala shrine

Tirupati, July 26 PTI A sum of Rs 2.1 crore has been donated to the Lord Venkateswaras shrine in Tirumala, near here, by a Chennai-based company, an official of the temple said on Sunday. The donation was made on behalf of the company Acces...

MP: Laptop incentive scheme for Class XII students resumes

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced resumption of a state government scheme to give laptops to meritorious Class XII students. Chouhan, who is hospitalised on being detected with COVID-19 on Saturday, mad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020