Sikh Afghan nationals narrate their stories of fear, suppression and anxiety faced in Kabul

By Joymala Bagchi A seven-year-old girl Poonam carrying a doll came out of the lift of ceremonial lounge at Delhi Airport. She was accompanied by her eight-year-old brother and parents. One of her eyes has to be operated as it suffered an injury after a Gurdwara in Kabul's Shor Bazar was attacked by terrorists on March 25.

Another nine-year-old Gorjeet Singh recounted, "I was studying when I saw few men coming towards our room. I slipped inside a blanket to hide. I saw four people getting killed in front of my eyes. I could not even run away as I knew that they would also kill me if they see me." Each of these eleven belonging from Hindu and Sikh minority including women and children have their own experience of fear and threats from Pakistan- backed Taliban while their stay in Afghanistan's Kabul. Today they have been facilitated in a special flight to India by the Indian government.

Minorities in Kabul speak of threat, fear, and the constant pressure of conversion putting their religion at risk. Ponam's father Balender Singh told ANI how they used to live in the atmosphere of fear and threats back there in Kabul.

Singh said, "26 people from my family were killed by them (terrorists). I used to remain tensed for my children and their safety. My mother and brother are still there and I am extremely worried about them." "They used to call us Qafir and pressurised us for conversion. We love all religions and want peace," says Balender who now hopes for his children's education.

A septuagenarian named Balwan Kour Singh's sons and sons-in-law were killed in Kabul. She said, "Although I am feeling good after coming to India but hope my people out there experience this peace too. I request the government of India to bring those stuck there in an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty. Moreover, women are given respect over there." Approximately 700 Hindu and Sikhs Afghan nationals have registered with Embassy of India in Kabul and are seeking immediate transfer to India.

Continued attacks on minorities, on religious places like Gurdwara, abduction, pressuring for conversion propelled Central government into immediate action. As incidents of human rights violation against the minorities continue in Afghanistan at the behest of external forces, people are making efforts to come to India with hopes of staying in peace.(ANI)