Kairana MP tests positive for COVID-19, shifted to hospital

Kairana MP tests positive for COVID-19, shifted to hospitalPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 26-07-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 21:09 IST
Kairana Lok Sabha member Pradeep Choudhary, his wife, son and three domestic helps tested positive for COVID-19 in Saharanpur on Sunday, an official said
Choudhary and his family currently live in Saharanpur
Saharanpur Chief Medical Officer (CMO) B S Sodhi told PTI that the MP, his family members and the domestic staff were shifted to the COVID designated hospital in Saharanpur Medical College.
