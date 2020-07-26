Kairana MP tests positive for COVID-19, shifted to hospital

Kairana Lok Sabha member Pradeep Choudhary, his wife, son and three domestic helps tested positive for COVID-19 in Saharanpur on Sunday, an official said

Choudhary and his family currently live in Saharanpur

Saharanpur Chief Medical Officer (CMO) B S Sodhi told PTI that the MP, his family members and the domestic staff were shifted to the COVID designated hospital in Saharanpur Medical College.