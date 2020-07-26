Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Lawyer goes missing, family suspects abduction

A major search operation has been launched to locate the lawyer, who had left home in Khurja Nagar on Saturday evening with some associates but have not returned, officials said. The district police chief said around 150 to 200 locals from Khurja Nagar have come forward to help the police in the search for the lawyer.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 26-07-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 21:22 IST
UP: Lawyer goes missing, family suspects abduction

A lawyer has gone missing under mysterious circumstances in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district and his family suspects that he has been abducted, police said on Sunday. A major search operation has been launched to locate the lawyer, who had left home in Khurja Nagar on Saturday evening with some associates but have not returned, officials said. "Dharmendra Chaudhary, a practising lawyer here, had left with some of his associates. Around 10.45 pm his phone was found stitched off and he has not returned home since.

"His family approached the police and an FIR has been lodged under IPC section 364 (kidnapping or abduction in order to murder)," Senior Superintendent of Police, Bulandshahr, Santosh Kumar Singh said. He said a combing operation was launched on Saturday night which was underway even on Sunday evening. Dog squads were pressed into service and hundreds of locals too chipped in for the search operation.

"During the search, Chaudhary's motorcycle was found abandoned at a place around five to seven-km from his phone location. While technical surveillance was put in use, dog squads were also called in which have led the police to a dense jungle near some sugarcane farms," Singh said. The district police chief said around 150 to 200 locals from Khurja Nagar have come forward to help the police in the search for the lawyer. He expressed hope that Chaudhary's whereabouts would be tracked soon.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Park Seo-joon talked on his rumoured relationship with Park Min-young – know in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Daredevil divers plunge from Bosnian bridge in centuries-old tradition

Divers hurled themselves from a 24-metre 79-ft high Ottoman-era bridge in the Bosnian town of Mostar on Sunday, staging a centuries-old contest even though the COVID-19 pandemic prevented many visitors from coming.The picturesque southern t...

Quartararo wins 2nd consecutive MotoGP race in Spain

Fabio Quartararo won from pole position at the Andalucia Grand Prix on Sunday for his second consecutive win since the MotoGP season started following the pandemic break. The young Frenchman cruised to victory a week after earning his maide...

Chennai-based company donates Rs 2.1 crore to Tirumala shrine

Tirupati, July 26 PTI A sum of Rs 2.1 crore has been donated to the Lord Venkateswaras shrine in Tirumala, near here, by a Chennai-based company, an official of the temple said on Sunday. The donation was made on behalf of the company Acces...

MP: Laptop incentive scheme for Class XII students resumes

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced resumption of a state government scheme to give laptops to meritorious Class XII students. Chouhan, who is hospitalised on being detected with COVID-19 on Saturday, mad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020