COVID-19 cases cross 13,000 mark in Aurangabad district; 6 die

With addition of 130 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the total count in Aurangabad district in Maharashtra crossed the 13,000-mark and reached 13,038, a district official said. With six more people succumbing to the disease, the death toll mounted to 443, he said.

37 of the new cases were diagnosed through rapid antigen testing, the official said. A total of 377 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 8,536 and that of active cases under treatment to 4,059, he added.