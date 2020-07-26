Odisha officer suspended for allegedly demanding bribe from truck owner

An officer was suspended in Odisha on Sunday for allegedly demanding bribe from a truck owner, officials said. Anisha Das, an Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer, was the deputy collector of the Kalahandi district.

She was given the new posting on July 23, prior to which she was the tahsildar of Betanati in Mayurbhanj district. During her posting in Mayurbhanj, a truck owner lodged a complaint against four persons, including Das, alleging that they demanded bribe from him.

She denied the allegations but the truck owner submitted an audio clip in support of his claim at Baisingha police station in Mayurbhanj, officials said. The officer has been placed under suspension with immediate effect, a notification said.

A disciplinary proceeding against Das was contemplated for negligence in discharging the government duties, lack of absolute integrity and dereliction in duty, it said. The order further said that during the period of her suspension, Das will be at the collectorate in Kalahandi and must not leave the headquarters without obtaining the prior permission of the district collector.