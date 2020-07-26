Police intensify search for mini-truck driver accused of killing ACP in rash driving

A day after a 58-year-old ACP of the Delhi Police's Traffic Unit was mowed down by a mini-truck while he was on duty, police have intensified the search for its driver by forming multiple teams. The accident took place on Saturday around 8 pm while ACP Sanket Kaushik was managing traffic near Rajokri flyover, police said.

After parking his official vehicle near Umrao Hotel, the ACP moved towards the service lane and his driver ASI Munni Lal was walking behind him. Just then, a speeding mini-truck coming from Gurgaon side hit Kaushik and dragged him towards the divider.

"There was a traffic jam on the service lane due to cars. The ACP was on his duty and went to clear it. He walked a few steps ahead to manage the traffic. During this time, a speeding vehicle hit him and fled away," a senior police officer from the Traffic Department said. The ACP was taken to AIIMS trauma centre, where he was declared brought dead by doctors, the officer said.

Multiple teams have been formed to trace the accused driver but no arrest has been made yet, police said. Based on the complaint of ASI Munni Lal, a case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) was registered at the Vasant Kunj police station.

The Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Sunday afternoon paid tribute to the ACP at the Traffic Headquarters in Todapur. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son who stay in Vasant Vihar.

The postmortem was conducted on Sunday and the ACP's body was handed over to his family, police said. According to police, Kaushik had joined the Delhi Police as sub-inspector in 1989 and was initially posted in southwest district. In 2006, he was promoted to the rank of inspector and served in central district, Security and Traffic unit as an Inspector.

He was promoted to the rank of ACP in May 2017 and was serving in the Traffic Unit since June 2019..