No designated crematorium for COVID-19 deceased in Ludhiana: Deputy Commissioner
The Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner on Sunday said that families of deceased COVID-19 patients can cremate bodies at any cremation ground as per their religious belief.ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 26-07-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 23:00 IST
The Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner on Sunday said that families of deceased COVID-19 patients can cremate bodies at any cremation ground as per their religious belief. "Deputy Commissioner (Varinder Kumar Sharma) @VarinderIAS clarified that no particular crematorium has been designated for the cremation of dead bodies of COVID 19 victims in Ludhiana & families can cremate bodies of their loved ones at any cremation ground they deem fit as per their religious beliefs," tweeted the District Public Relations Office, Ludhiana district on Sunday.
As many as 534 fresh COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Punjab on Sunday. The total number of cases now stands at 13,218 including 4,102 active cases, 8,810 discharged cases, and 306 deaths, said the Department of Information & Public Relations, Punjab Government. (ANI)
