1.83 kg brown sugar seized, one person arrested in Manipur

Manipur police on Sunday seized 1.83 kg of brown sugar and arrested a drug trafficker in this connection in Kakching district, a senior police officer said. The police seized the brown sugar from the house of a drug trafficker at Pallel bazaar area of the district, said the Superintendent of Police, Kakching, Victoria Yengkhom.

During interrogation the arrested drug trafficker disclosed that he got the brown sugar from Myanmar, the SP said. The arrested drug trafficker along with the seized brown sugar has been handed over to Tengnoupal police station for further investigation, the SP added.