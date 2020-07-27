35 fresh COVID-19 cases detected in UP's Bahraich: Official
Thirty-five more people, including 12 of a family, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on Sunday, an official said. Apart from the two families, 18 people in Bahraich have contracted the infection, Singh said.PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 27-07-2020 00:42 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 00:30 IST
Thirty-five more people, including 12 of a family, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on Sunday, an official said. Chief Medical Officer of Bahraich Dr Suresh Singh said 12 family members of a jewellery trader have tested positive for the virus.
He said five members of another family in the district have been afflicted with COVID-19. Apart from the two families, 18 people in Bahraich have contracted the infection, Singh said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bahraich
- Uttar Pradesh