35 fresh COVID-19 cases detected in UP's Bahraich: Official

Thirty-five more people, including 12 of a family, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on Sunday, an official said. Chief Medical Officer of Bahraich Dr Suresh Singh said 12 family members of a jewellery trader have tested positive for the virus.

He said five members of another family in the district have been afflicted with COVID-19. Apart from the two families, 18 people in Bahraich have contracted the infection, Singh said.