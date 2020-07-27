Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 11:57 a.m.

"More than enough" doses of COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca will be reserved for Parsi community, says Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the vaccine's local manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII). 11:52 a.m.

Pakistan's coronavirus case tally rises to 274,289. 11:43 a.m.

457 new COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, 2 deaths, government says. 11:38 a.m.

1,503 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha take tally to 26,892; toll rises to 147 with 7 more deaths: Official. 10:48 a.m.

32 fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh; count rises to 1,158. 10:02 a.m.

34 fresh COVID-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar Islands; count rises to 324. 9:31 a.m.

Number of active COVID-19 cases in country stands at 4,85,114, while 9,17,567 people have recovered: Union Health Ministry. 9:28 a.m. Record single-day spike of 49,931 COVID-19 cases pushes India's caseload to 14,35,453; death toll rises to 32,771 with 708 fatalities: Government.