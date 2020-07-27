Cousin held for raping, killing minor in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur

A 5-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by her cousin in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Monday. According to the police, the 5-year-old went missing after she went out to graze cows with her paternal cousin in Bagicha village of Jashpur district on July 24.

The parents of the missing girl lodged a complaint on July 26, the police said. Bhaskar Sharma, police station in-charge Bagicha said, "As a part of the investigation, we interrogated the girl's paternal cousin, who later confessed to raping and murdering the girl, 1.5 km away from the town.

The accused has been arrested and an investigation is underway. (ANI)