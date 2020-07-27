Body of unidentified woman found in UP's Ghaziabad
A body of an unidentified woman, stuffed inside a bag, has been recovered from Ghaziabad on Monday.ANI | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-07-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 13:57 IST
A body of an unidentified woman, stuffed inside a bag, has been recovered from Ghaziabad on Monday.
According to the police, the body of an unidentified woman has been found inside a bag in Dashmesh Vatika.
A team of Sahibabad police station has reached the spot and further investigation is underway. (ANI)