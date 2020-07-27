Woman's body found in suitcase in Ghaziabad

Woman's body found in suitcase in GhaziabadPTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 27-07-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 14:08 IST
An unidentified body of a woman was found stuffed in a suitcase in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district on Monday, police said
An unattended suitcase was spotted by locals in Sahibabad area in the morning. The body has been sent for post-mortem, an officer said
An investigation has been launched and efforts are on to identify the identity of the deceased, the officer said. PTI CORR/KISHMB
