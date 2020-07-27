Woman's body found in suitcase in Ghaziabad

An unidentified body of a woman was found stuffed in a suitcase in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district on Monday, police said

An unattended suitcase was spotted by locals in Sahibabad area in the morning. The body has been sent for post-mortem, an officer said

An investigation has been launched and efforts are on to identify the identity of the deceased, the officer said. PTI CORR/KISHMB