MP man escapes after shooting dead wife, her alleged lover
Anand Yadav shot his wife Saroj (25) at their home in Hatwara area on Sunday and then went with an unidentified man and attacked Hariom Agrawal (45), an oil merchant, with a sharp-edged weapon some fifty metres away and shot him, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Singh Kanchan said. "Yadav suspected his wife and Agrawal were having an affair.PTI | Bhind | Updated: 27-07-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 14:39 IST
A 30-year-old labourer allegedly shot dead his wife and a man with whom he believed she was having an affair in Mau in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, police said on Monday. Anand Yadav shot his wife Saroj (25) at their home in Hatwara area on Sunday and then went with an unidentified man and attacked Hariom Agrawal (45), an oil merchant, with a sharp-edged weapon some fifty metres away and shot him, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Singh Kanchan said.
"Yadav suspected his wife and Agrawal were having an affair. Yadav and the unidentified man are absconding. Yadav is a labourer who returned from Gwalior during the lockdown. Efforts are on to arrest him for the double murder," the Additional SP informed.
