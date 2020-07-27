Left Menu
Young elephant found dead near railway tracks

The young elephant was found dead in a ditch near the railway tracks in Nakraunda village, Dehradun DFO Rajiv Dhiman said. Prima facie, it seems that the animal fell into the ditch after being hit by a train, which led to its death, he said.

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 27-07-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 14:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A two-year-old elephant calf was found dead in the Lachchiwala range of the Dehradun forest division on Monday. The young elephant was found dead in a ditch near the railway tracks in Nakraunda village, Dehradun DFO Rajiv Dhiman said.

Prima facie, it seems that the animal fell into the ditch after being hit by a train, which led to its death, he said. The elephant died at 5.30 am when Delhi-Dehradun Janshatabdi Express passes through the area, the DFO said.

However, a post-mortem is underway and the exact cause of its death will be known only when the report comes, he added.

