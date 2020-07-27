No designated crematorium for those who die of Covid-19, Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner

Authorities in Ludhiana clarified that no crematorium has been designated specifically for the cremation of bodies of those who succumbed to COVID-19 in the city. In a press statement on Sunday Deputy Commissioner of Ludhiana, Varinder Kumar Sharma clarified that as per the protocol, all necessary precautionary measures are being taken to cremate the bodies of COVID victims.

He further said that there is no mandatory requirement to use either an LPG fuelled or electric crematorium for cremating the bodies of the COVID-19 patients and fuelwood can also be used. "In several other parts of the country and even in the other districts of Punjab, the cremation of dead bodies of COVID victims is being done using conventional fuelwood," Sharma said. The Deputy Commissioner stated that no waiting list for the cremation of dead bodies of COVID patients has been issued by either the District Administration or health department officials.

According to the new order, people can cremate the dead bodies of COVID victims as and when they want to and at any cremation ground they deemed fit. As per law those who are managing cremation grounds cannot refuse to cremate the bodies of the corona victims. He again reiterated that no particular crematorium has been earmarked specifically for the cremation of bodies of COVID 19 victims in Ludhiana.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Punjab has reported 13,218 coronavirus positive cases, including 4,102 active cases, 8,810 cured/discharged/migrated and 306 deaths as of July 27. (ANI)