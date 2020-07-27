Left Menu
Development News Edition

No designated crematorium for those who die of Covid-19, Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner

Authorities in Ludhiana clarified that no crematorium has been designated specifically for the cremation of bodies of those who succumbed to COVID-19 in the city.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 27-07-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 15:41 IST
No designated crematorium for those who die of Covid-19, Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Authorities in Ludhiana clarified that no crematorium has been designated specifically for the cremation of bodies of those who succumbed to COVID-19 in the city. In a press statement on Sunday Deputy Commissioner of Ludhiana, Varinder Kumar Sharma clarified that as per the protocol, all necessary precautionary measures are being taken to cremate the bodies of COVID victims.

He further said that there is no mandatory requirement to use either an LPG fuelled or electric crematorium for cremating the bodies of the COVID-19 patients and fuelwood can also be used. "In several other parts of the country and even in the other districts of Punjab, the cremation of dead bodies of COVID victims is being done using conventional fuelwood," Sharma said. The Deputy Commissioner stated that no waiting list for the cremation of dead bodies of COVID patients has been issued by either the District Administration or health department officials.

According to the new order, people can cremate the dead bodies of COVID victims as and when they want to and at any cremation ground they deemed fit. As per law those who are managing cremation grounds cannot refuse to cremate the bodies of the corona victims. He again reiterated that no particular crematorium has been earmarked specifically for the cremation of bodies of COVID 19 victims in Ludhiana.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Punjab has reported 13,218 coronavirus positive cases, including 4,102 active cases, 8,810 cured/discharged/migrated and 306 deaths as of July 27. (ANI)

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

EPFO updates KYC data for 73.58 lakh subscribers during April-June 2020

To extend the availability and reach of its online services, which have become crucial in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, EPFO updated Know your Customer KYC data for its 73.58 lakh subscribers during the month of April to June 2020. Thi...

101 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra Police Force

As many as 101 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Maharashtra Police Force, informed the police on Monday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the force rose to 8,584 including 6,538 who have recovered and 94 deaths.As per the Union ...

Bangladesh pacer Qazi Onik banned for two years for failing doping test

Bangladeshs pacer Qazi Onik has been banned for two years for failing a dope test during the National Cricket League in November 2018. The Bangladesh Cricket Board has also removed the pacer from every programme of the cricket board that he...

India has some of the best brains in hockey: Graham Reid

India mens hockey team coach Graham Reid believes that the country has some of the best brains involved in the sport. His remark comes as Hockey India has started conducting specialised workshops for the top-level Indian coaches.It is a gre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020