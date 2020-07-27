Left Menu
Maha Guv visits memorials of Hedgewar, Golwalkar in Nagpur

Updated: 27-07-2020 15:42 IST
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat SinghKoshyari visited the memorials of RSS founder K B Hedgewar andthe organisation's second 'sarsanghchalak' (supremo) M SGolwalkar here on Monday

Koshyari paid floral tributes at the two memorials,located in Reshimbagh area of Nagpur

The governor also visited 'Deekshabhoomi' here andpaid tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar.

