Maha Guv visits memorials of Hedgewar, Golwalkar in Nagpur

Maha Guv visits memorials of Hedgewar, Golwalkar in NagpurPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 27-07-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 15:42 IST
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat SinghKoshyari visited the memorials of RSS founder K B Hedgewar andthe organisation's second 'sarsanghchalak' (supremo) M SGolwalkar here on Monday
Koshyari paid floral tributes at the two memorials,located in Reshimbagh area of Nagpur
The governor also visited 'Deekshabhoomi' here andpaid tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar.
