Goa CM, health minister extol state's COVID-19 strategy

A total of 1.21 lakh people have been tested for coronavirus in Goa so far and 8.11 per cent of them were detected with the infection, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said in the Assembly during the one-day session on Monday. He also expressed remorse over the 35 deaths from the infection so far, though he added that the mortality rate in Goa was among the lowest in the country.

"We tested 1.21 lakh and 8.11 per cent were found with coronavirus infection. The number of tests is among the highest per million people in the country. The recovery rate in the state is also good at 65 per cent. We are sorry that 35 people died," he said during his speech in the House. Rane thanked frontline workers for their efforts to contain the outbreak, while he hit out at the opposition parties and asked them to play a constructive role at such times.

Rane added that "COVID-19 is going to be here for some time" and said the state government was ramping up health infrastructure to increase tests. Speaking in the House, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the outbreak was a puzzle for the entire world, and his government had faced several challenges, including sending back migrant workers, providing essential services during lockdown, bring back Goans stranded nationwide and abroad etc.

"We have provided free COVID-19 treatment to all. Don't expect five star treatment from us," he added.