Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa CM, health minister extol state's COVID-19 strategy

He also expressed remorse over the 35 deaths from the infection so far, though he added that the mortality rate in Goa was among the lowest in the country. "We tested 1.21 lakh and 8.11 per cent were found with coronavirus infection.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-07-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 16:31 IST
Goa CM, health minister extol state's COVID-19 strategy

A total of 1.21 lakh people have been tested for coronavirus in Goa so far and 8.11 per cent of them were detected with the infection, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said in the Assembly during the one-day session on Monday. He also expressed remorse over the 35 deaths from the infection so far, though he added that the mortality rate in Goa was among the lowest in the country.

"We tested 1.21 lakh and 8.11 per cent were found with coronavirus infection. The number of tests is among the highest per million people in the country. The recovery rate in the state is also good at 65 per cent. We are sorry that 35 people died," he said during his speech in the House. Rane thanked frontline workers for their efforts to contain the outbreak, while he hit out at the opposition parties and asked them to play a constructive role at such times.

Rane added that "COVID-19 is going to be here for some time" and said the state government was ramping up health infrastructure to increase tests. Speaking in the House, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the outbreak was a puzzle for the entire world, and his government had faced several challenges, including sending back migrant workers, providing essential services during lockdown, bring back Goans stranded nationwide and abroad etc.

"We have provided free COVID-19 treatment to all. Don't expect five star treatment from us," he added.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca bets up to $6 billion on new Daiichi cancer drug

AstraZeneca will pay up to 6 billion to Japans Daiichi Sankyo under the drugmakers second multi-billion dollar oncology collaboration to develop and market a new type of targeted cancer treatment.The British drugmaker has been bolstering it...

Lawyer leading movement for justice to Sushant Singh Rajput writes to Mumbai Police

Lawyer Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, who is leading a peoples movement to get justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, has written to Mumbai Police seeking to preserve, collect and examine all cell-tower dump data in the vicinity of the actors apartmen...

BCCI yet to form a committee for physically challenged players: PCCAI secy

The Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India PCCAI is disappointed that BCCI is yet to integrate them in their system despite repeated appeals. When Sourav Ganguly was elected as the BCCI President, many had hoped ..... especially...

Action director Parvez Khan dies of heart attack

Action director Parvez Khan, known for his work in films like Sriram Raghavans Andhadhun and Badlapur, passed away on Monday after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 55. Parvez, who worked in the industry since 1986, was rushed to Ru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020