Fair price shop owner booked for bid to sell govt wheat

A fair price shop owner wasamong three persons booked by the police in Maharashtra'sPalghar district for allegedly trying to sell subsidised wheatin the open market, an official said on Monday. District Supply Officer on Saturday found 30 tonnes ofwheat being loaded in a pick-up van standing near the fairprice shop of the accused shop owner, he said

The trio has been booked by the police in Manor underthe Essential Commodities Act and the National DisasterManagement Act

No arrest is made so far.