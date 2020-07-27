Left Menu
Development News Edition

Defence Ministers’ Dialogue between India and Indonesia held

During the talks, Raksha Mantri reiterated the long history of mutually beneficial interactions between the two countries with a tradition of close political dialogue, economic and trade linkages as well as cultural and people to people interactions. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 17:26 IST
Defence Ministers’ Dialogue between India and Indonesia held
General Subianto was given ceremonial Guard of Honour on the lawns of South Block when he arrived for the Dialogue. Image Credit: ANI

Defence Ministers' Dialogue between India and the Republic of Indonesia was held here today. The Indian delegation was headed by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh while the Indonesian delegation was led by its Defence Minister General Prabowo Subianto, who is in India for strengthening the ties between the two maritime neighbours.

During the talks, Raksha Mantri reiterated the long history of mutually beneficial interactions between the two countries with a tradition of close political dialogue, economic and trade linkages as well as cultural and people to people interactions.

Conveying satisfaction on the military to military interactions, Shri Rajnath Singh indicated that the defence cooperation between India and Indonesia has witnessed an upswing in the recent years, which is in consonance with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two sides. Both the Ministers agreed to further enhance the bilateral defence cooperation in mutually agreed areas.

Potential areas of cooperation in the field of defence industries and defence technology were also identified by the two countries. Both the Ministers committed themselves to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in these areas and take them to the next level of deliverables.

The meeting ended on a positive note with a commitment to further strengthen and widen the scope of the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Chief of Defence Staff & Secretary Department of Military Affairs General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and other senior civil and military officials also took part in the bilateral meeting.

General Subianto was given ceremonial Guard of Honour on the lawns of South Block when he arrived for the Dialogue. He was personally received by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh at the venue. Earlier, General Subianto visited the National War Memorial and laid a wreath as a mark of respect to the fallen heroes.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-U.S. core capital goods orders, shipments accelerate in June

New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods increased more than expected in June and shipments accelerated, but the gains were likely insufficient to avert the deepest plunge in business investment and economic activity since the Great Depre...

Two protesters die after clashes with police in Baghdad - medics, security sources

Clashes between Iraqi protesters and security forces in central Baghdad killed at least two demonstrators overnight, security and medical sources said on Monday.It was the first such deadly incident for months at Tahrir Square, which became...

ICC discussing rescheduling of WTC Test series with Member Nations: ICC GM

The World Test Championship schedule has been thrown haywire by the COVID-19 pandemic and its much-awaited final next year will depend on the number of rescheduled bilateral series after the disruption, ICC GM Cricket Operations Geoff Allar...

Retail vegetable prices spike in Delhi on supply issues, say traders

Retail prices of green vegetables and tomato have soared in the city even as wholesale prices are more or less stable, according to traders. The supply of perishables like tomato and green vegetables from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and other st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020