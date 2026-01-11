Rajnath Singh Urges Youth to Propel India Towards 'Viksit Bharat'

In a vibrant exchange at Delhi Cantt, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed 78 young leaders from Uttar Pradesh, hailing them as the primary force driving India toward 'Viksit Bharat'. The event, part of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026 organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, underscored the pivotal role of the youth in the nation's development journey.

Praising the contributions of the young achievers, Singh stressed the importance of their energy, aspirations, and innovative skills in realizing the vision of a developed India. He urged these future leaders to pursue multidisciplinary learning to keep pace with advancements in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, biotechnology, and space research. Emphasizing lifelong learning, he advised them to draw lessons from both successes and failures while maintaining humility and ambition.

Singh further highlighted the crucial role of challenges in character building, urging the youth to see difficulties not as burdens but as opportunities to demonstrate courage, wisdom, and resilience. He emphasized that easy paths offer little growth, while overcoming obstacles strengthens character and capability. He concluded with a call for humility, reminding the young leaders of the communal effort behind every achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)