Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

3:58 p.m. India's COVID-19 fatality rate progressively falling, currently stands at 2.28 per cent: Government says. 2:32 p.m. Telangana reports 1,473 new COVID-19 cases, overall tally crosses 55,000 mark. 2:13 p.m. Singapore reports 469 new COVID-19 cases. 9:28 a.m. Record single-day spike of 49,931 COVID-19 cases pushes India's caseload to 14,35,453; death toll rises to 32,771 with 708 fatalities: Government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 17:28 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 4:58 p.m.

Restrictions in Andaman and Nicobar Islands to prevent COVID-19 spread among vulnerable tribes. 4:46 p.m.

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad tests negative for COVID-19; three of his attendants diagnosed with disease. 4:29 p.m.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya discharged after testing negative for COVID-19. 3:58 p.m.

India's COVID-19 fatality rate progressively falling, currently stands at 2.28 per cent: Government says. 3:44 p.m.

Delhi government has taken adequate steps to handle COVID-19 cases, says High Court. 3:23 p.m.

Three more succumb to COVID-19 in Puducherry, 86 new cases reported. 2:52 p.m.

Shillong goes under 72-hour lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases. 2:32 p.m.

Telangana reports 1,473 new COVID-19 cases, overall tally crosses 55,000 mark. 2:13 p.m.

Singapore reports 469 new COVID-19 cases. 1:56 p.m.

COVID-19 pandemic: SC reserves order on plea for transfer of money collected under PM-CARES Fund to National Disaster Response Fund. 1:49 p.m. Hospitalised COVID-19 patients have low risk of stroke: Study.

1:45 p.m. Delhi records 613 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking tally to 1,31,219; death toll mounts to 3,853: Authorities.

1:07 p.m. Singapore scientists develop coronavirus test that delivers results in 36 minutes.

11:57 a.m. "More than enough" doses of COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca will be reserved for Parsi community, says Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the vaccine's local manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII).

11:52 a.m. Pakistan's coronavirus tally rises to 274,289.

11:43 a.m. 457 new COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, 2 deaths, government says.

11:38 a.m. 1,503 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha take tally to 26,892; toll rises to 147 with 7 more deaths: Official.

10:48 a.m. 32 fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh; count rises to 1,158.

10:02 a.m. 34 fresh COVID-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar Islands; count rises to 324.

9:31 a.m. Number of active COVID-19 cases in country stands at 4,85,114, while 9,17,567 people have recovered: Union Health Ministry. 9:28 a.m.

Record single-day spike of 49,931 COVID-19 cases pushes India's caseload to 14,35,453; death toll rises to 32,771 with 708 fatalities: Government..

