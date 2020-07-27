Left Menu
Navi Mumbai: Nigerian national held with drugs worth Rs 3.85L

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-07-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 19:03 IST
A 35-year-old Nigerian nationalwas held allegedly with drugs worth Rs 3.85 lakh, Navi MumbaiAnti Narcotics Cell Senior Inspector NB Kolhatkar said onMonday

Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid near a fast foodjoint in Kalamboli on Saturday evening and Nigerian nationalVitalis Okolie was nabbed with 55 grams of methaqualone, asedative-hypnotic drug, he said

Okolie, who stays in Santacruz in neighbouring Mumbai,has been charged under NDPS Act and was remanded in policecustody till Monday, the official added.

