10kg landmine unearthed in Naxal-hit Gadchiroli district

A landmine weighing 10 kg and suspected to have been planted by Naxals was unearthed on Monday in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, police said. A team of the district police found the landmine in the Mouza Regdi area during a road opening exercise, an official statement said here.

Subsequently, a bomb detection squad was sent to the spot, which successfully took out the 10kg landmine and defused it, it said. Police have intensified anti-Maoist operations in the district in view of 'Naxal week' being observed by ultras from July 28 to August 3, the release added.