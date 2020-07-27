Left Menu
Kejriwal launches job portal, appeals to people to revive Delhi's economy

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched a job portal and appealed to traders, businessmen, industrialists and people to join hands to revive the city's economy. He also said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic many people have lost their jobs and businesses have been affected. The website attracted a "massive" response in the first six hours after its launch, with 51,403 job-seekers registering.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 20:16 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched a job portal and appealed to traders, businessmen, industrialists and people to join hands to revive the city's economy. The portal -- jobs.delhi.gov.in -- will serve as a "Rozgar Bazar" for recruiters and job aspirants, Kejriwal said.

"There are people who want jobs and there are traders, businessmen, professionals, contractors who are not getting the right people for their work. This portal will fill this gap by bringing them together on one platform," the chief minister said in a virtual press briefing. He also said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic many people have lost their jobs and businesses have been affected.

The website attracted a "massive" response in the first six hours after its launch, with 51,403 job-seekers registering. Also, 1,071 employers posted 18,585 vacancies, said a Delhi government statement. Many migrant workers left Delhi during the lockdown and they have now started returning, Kejriwal said, adding that a special order is being issued to allow street vendors to start work immediately.

The people of Delhi have successfully fought the coronavirus in the last three months. Now the need is to move to the next stage of reviving the economy, he said. Due to the pandemic, people lost their jobs, and shops and factories were shut down. People suffered huge losses, and many faced hunger, the chief minister said and added that the Delhi government had arranged for food for people during the lockdown.

Now people need jobs and business. Shops and factories should be reopened, he said. "I want to appeal to the people of Delhi to please come together and take steps to improve the condition of the economy of Delhi. I want to appeal to traders, industrialists, professionals, industry associations, market associations, business associations, and NGOs, media organizations and government organizations in Delhi, let's come together and take all measures to improve the economy of Delhi," Kejriwal said.

He said that he was happy that Delhi managed to bring the COVID-19 situation under control without going back to imposing a lockdown, unlike some cities and states that have imposed it again to spread the check of the coronavirus. The chief minister said that at a time when cases of COVID-19 are increasing in the country and the world, Delhi is registering a sustained reduction in cases. The recovery rate of Delhi has gone up to 88 per cent, positivity rate has dropped from around 35 per cent in June to currently five per cent, deaths are also lower as compared to June, and only 2,850 hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients while 12,500 beds are empty, he said.

"Now we all have to work together to improve the economic situation of Delhi. The COVID-19 situation is improving in Delhi, and businesses and shops have started reopening. I would like to appeal to all migrant workers to come back to Delhi. Industries, shops, and construction activities, that were shut down want to reopen, but there is no manpower," Kejriwal said. Delhi's Labour minister Gopal Rai said that the services of the job portal will be free and an applicant need not pay any money to anyone for registration. "Any person can apply to this platform. Job seekers will log in with their mobile number and then they will get the option to select the category of job. One person can apply for one job or more it is an open platform," Rai said.

People should help construction workers register on the portal as most do not have access to internet, he said. The portal connects job-seekers to employers via phone or Whatsapp. In the first six hours, 26,722 connections were initiated. The top five job categories with vacancies posted by employers were sales and marketing, 11,367; construction, 1,298; accountants,1,051; delivery services, 1,030, and customer service and tele caller 1,007 vacancies, the statement said.

The top jobs attracting the highest number of applications were back office and data entry, 17,527; teaching, 7567; sales, marketing and business development ,7429; customer service, tele caller, 7036; and accountant, 6379 applicants, it added.

