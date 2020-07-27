Naidu laments fall in reading habits of children

Left Menu
Expressing disappointment at the fall in reading habits of children, the vice president highlighted the need to teach them to be intelligent and discerning readers amid the limitless information available today. "A well-read student is definitely better prepared to overcome challenges in life," Naidu said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 20:25 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday lamented the fall in reading habits among children and said a well-read person is definitely better prepared to overcome challenges in life. He also stressed on the need to teach children to navigate through misinformation and fake news. Addressing over 200 young participants at the ‘Times Scholars Event’ via video link, the vice president asked them to develop the ability to analyse and the courage to accept the truth and discard lies, an official statement said.

The event was hosted by 'The Times of India' and it focused on promoting reading, especially newspapers, among students. Expressing disappointment at the fall in reading habits of children, the vice president highlighted the need to teach them to be intelligent and discerning readers amid the limitless information available today.

"A well-read student is definitely better prepared to overcome challenges in life," Naidu said. Quoting former president late A P J Abdul Kalam, Naidu asked the students to "aim high and dream high". Describing the qualities required to realise one’s dream, Naidu listed self-discipline, hard work, sincerity, perseverance and the ability to maintain equanimity in all situations as very important, the statement said.

Observing that the COVID-19-induced disruption in academic schedule has caused anxiety and stress among many students, the vice president advised them to not get disturbed by events which are beyond control. "All of you are young and need to develop a strong emotional quotient and the ability to weather ups and downs in life," Naidu told the students.

He also advised students to practice yoga regularly to improve their physical fitness, mental equilibrium, and overcome stress and anxiety. Drawing their attention towards tough competition in every field, Naidu advised the students to develop confidence and try to overcome all odds by striving to achieve excellence.

"Please remember that there are no short-cuts to success," he said. Expressing the need to make youngsters aware of India's glorious past, the vice president wanted them to take pride in their heritage and history and serve as ambassadors of India's lofty cultural and civilisational ideals in the world.

He exhorted the students to strive for excellence in whichever career path they chose and keep pushing the boundaries and find new frontiers. “Never be satisfied with the status quo. Always set higher benchmarks and create new and better systems wherever you go," Naidu said.

Naidu also wanted the students to understand the problems being faced by the world such as poverty, inequality, violence and climate change and asked them to come up with new solutions for these..

