Gujarat: 3 detained with Rs 88 lakh in Navsari
Three persons were detained with Rs 88 lakh unaccounted cash during a vehicle- checking exercise on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway by Navsari police in Gujarat, an official said on Monday. He identified the three as Milind Yashwante of Nashik in Maharashtra, and Jayesh Patel and Vipul Patel of Unjha in Mehsana district.
"Yashwante is a car driver while Jayesh and Vipul work for an angadia firm. Their car was stopped near Gandevi town when they were on their way to Surat from Nashik. "Asked about the Rs 88 lakh cash found on them, the Patel duo said they worked with a Nashik-based angadia firm and that the cash belongs to one Shailesh Patel, a resident of Panchvati area of Nashik," the official said.
The money was supposed to be delivered to one Babu Vadher of Surat, he added. The cash has been confiscated and Gandevi police is conducting further probe, he said.
