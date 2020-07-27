Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistani soldier killed, 8 others injured after Indian Army retaliates to repeated ceasefire violations by Pak

One Pakistani soldier was killed and eight others were injured after the Indian Army retaliated to the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 27-07-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 21:38 IST
Pakistani soldier killed, 8 others injured after Indian Army retaliates to repeated ceasefire violations by Pak
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

One Pakistani soldier was killed and eight others were injured after the Indian Army retaliated to the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The areas where the Pakistan Army violated ceasefire include Hajipir, Poonch, Chhamb and Rakh Chikri sectors.

"Pakistan Army resorted to repeated unprovoked ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir at number of places on Monday. Indian Army retaliated strongly in Hajipir, Poonch, Chhamb and Rakh Chikri sectors. One Pakistani soldier lost his life and eight Pakistani soldiers were injured," the Indian Army sources said. On July 24, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh had said that there has been an increase of 50-60 per cent in ceasefire violations committed by Pakistan as compared to last year in the Union Territory."There was an increase of 70 per cent in incidents of ceasefire violations in 2019 in comparison to 2018. If we compare with the last year, there is an increase of 50-60 per cent. Pakistan and its agencies aim to send more number of terrorists while they violate ceasefire," Singh told reporters here.He, however, had contended that the number of militants has reduced in the area and that the police force is committed to reducing the number even further. (ANI)

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to address world's largest online hackathon on Aug 1: HRD Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the grand finale of the worlds largest online hackathon on August 1 through a video conference, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced on Monday. The minister added that the Grand Finale of S...

Long haul: Dog lost on South Carolina highway found in Miami

A pet dog that jumped out of a car window on a South Carolina highway has been found two weeks later, nearly 600 miles 966 kilometers away in Miami, according to a relative of the owner. The dog named Belle escaped from the moving car near ...

Eden quarantine facility for Kolkata Police's frontline workers ready

Eden Gardens quarantine facility for the Kolkata Polices frontline warriors is from Monday ready to be fully functional. Joining the fight against COVID-19, the iconic cricket venue has made available space below its five galleries E, F, G ...

Congo communities slam army, UN for failing to stop massacre

Community leaders in eastern Congo are condemning the military and United Nations peacekeepers for not doing more to stop the bloodshed when at least 220 people were killed earlier this month amid clashes between armed groups. Local authori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020