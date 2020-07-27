Pakistani soldier killed, 8 others injured after Indian Army retaliates to repeated ceasefire violations by Pak

One Pakistani soldier was killed and eight others were injured after the Indian Army retaliated to the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The areas where the Pakistan Army violated ceasefire include Hajipir, Poonch, Chhamb and Rakh Chikri sectors.

"Pakistan Army resorted to repeated unprovoked ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir at number of places on Monday. Indian Army retaliated strongly in Hajipir, Poonch, Chhamb and Rakh Chikri sectors. One Pakistani soldier lost his life and eight Pakistani soldiers were injured," the Indian Army sources said. On July 24, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh had said that there has been an increase of 50-60 per cent in ceasefire violations committed by Pakistan as compared to last year in the Union Territory."There was an increase of 70 per cent in incidents of ceasefire violations in 2019 in comparison to 2018. If we compare with the last year, there is an increase of 50-60 per cent. Pakistan and its agencies aim to send more number of terrorists while they violate ceasefire," Singh told reporters here.He, however, had contended that the number of militants has reduced in the area and that the police force is committed to reducing the number even further. (ANI)