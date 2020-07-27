Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana govt says 90% of Secretariat demolition completed

Meanwhile, the Telangana Advocate General on Monday informed the High Court that media was being taken to the demolition site with police escort. The court adjourned the matter sine die.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-07-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 21:40 IST
Telangana govt says 90% of Secretariat demolition completed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Ninety per cent of the demolition of the state secretariat was over and as many as 4,500 truckloads of debris is expected to be generated out of it, the Telangana government said here on Monday. The K Chandrashekhar Rao-led government began razing to the ground the secretariat building complex on July 7, days after the Telangana High Court dismissed a batch of PILs, challenging the state's decision to construct a new secretariat complex by demolishing the existing one.

The official information on the demolition came after some writ petitions were filed in the High Court, challenging the restrictions on the media by the State Government at the Secretariat demolition site. "The government has taken up demolition of the old buildings and removal of debris of the Old Secretariat to pave way for a new building complex.

Ninety per cent of the demolition works are over. It is estimated that there would be 4500 Truck-loads of debris. So far 2,000 truckloads of debris was removed," a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office said. Other works are going on, it said.

As a preventive measure, the government did not allow anyone into the premises, as there is a danger of accidents happening while demolishing the high-rise buildings. As part of this, media is also not allowed, it said.

As there were requests from the media representatives to allow them to report the demolition works, the government decided to allow them into the Secretariat premises to cover the news reports on the demolition works and clearing of the debris, the release quoted Roads and Buildings, Minister Vemula Prashanth, as saying. The demolition of the buildings had to be suspended for a few days following the court's stay order, which was lifted on July 17.

Following certain observations of the High Court, the government on Monday allowed the print and electronic media personnel, accompanied by senior officials, including police, to record the proceedings. They were taken in minibusses and open top vehicles.

According to TV visuals, social distancing norms went for a toss while taking the scribes for the guided tour in the vehicles. Meanwhile, the Telangana Advocate General on Monday informed the High Court that media was being taken to the demolition site with police escort.

The court adjourned the matter sine die.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to address world's largest online hackathon on Aug 1: HRD Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the grand finale of the worlds largest online hackathon on August 1 through a video conference, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced on Monday. The minister added that the Grand Finale of S...

Long haul: Dog lost on South Carolina highway found in Miami

A pet dog that jumped out of a car window on a South Carolina highway has been found two weeks later, nearly 600 miles 966 kilometers away in Miami, according to a relative of the owner. The dog named Belle escaped from the moving car near ...

Eden quarantine facility for Kolkata Police's frontline workers ready

Eden Gardens quarantine facility for the Kolkata Polices frontline warriors is from Monday ready to be fully functional. Joining the fight against COVID-19, the iconic cricket venue has made available space below its five galleries E, F, G ...

Congo communities slam army, UN for failing to stop massacre

Community leaders in eastern Congo are condemning the military and United Nations peacekeepers for not doing more to stop the bloodshed when at least 220 people were killed earlier this month amid clashes between armed groups. Local authori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020