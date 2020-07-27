Left Menu
Development News Edition

Udhampur administration issues over 6,000 domicile certificates

According to a tehsildar from the district, there is no pendency of applications seeking domicile certificates as over 6,000 domicile certificates have been issued till date. He has appealed to the general public to maintain social distancing norms while visiting the tehsil and niabat complexes and also follow guidelines regarding COVID-19 issued from time to time by the government.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-07-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 22:50 IST
Udhampur administration issues over 6,000 domicile certificates

The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued over 6,000 domicile certificates in Udhampur district, an official said on Monday. According to a tehsildar from the district, there is no pendency of applications seeking domicile certificates as over 6,000 domicile certificates have been issued till date.

He has appealed to the general public to maintain social distancing norms while visiting the tehsil and niabat complexes and also follow guidelines regarding COVID-19 issued from time to time by the government. He added that applications seeking issuance of domicile certificates should include their affidavit and other necessary documents.

“It is clarified that no affidavit is required for the applicant if his/her parents are permanent resident certificate (state subject) holders and in such case minimum documents and no field enquiry is required," he added. For domicile related queries, the tehsildar said people can call him directly every Friday between 6 pm to 8 pm on the number 7006471633.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions on public transport, he also informed that the people living in remote areas (RBA declared villages) can enclose a registered envelope for home delivery of domicile certificates. It is also clarified that no timeline is fixed for issuance of domicile certificates and it is a continuous process. He said there is no need to panic as online pendency is also coming down and the officials concerned have been instructed to expedite the process.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally reaches 37,564 with 1,134 new cases

Rajasthan on Monday reported 1,134 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total coronavirus count in the state to 37,564, said the state health department. Out of the total cases, there are 10,097 active cases while 26,834 patients across the sta...

Germany plans mandatory tests for those returning from high-risk countries

Germany announced plans on Monday for free, mandatory coronavirus tests for holidaymakers returning from high-risk countries in order to slow the spread of infections as the holiday season kicks into high gear.The announcement came shortly ...

Eagles' Pederson on virus: 'This is our new normal'

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson said hes not worried about the coronavirus impacting his team -- yet. In a videoconference with reporters Monday, Pederson said he has faith in the NFLs protocols surrounding the virus, even though it...

U.S. sending more federal officers to Portland protests -report

The Trump administration is sending at least 100 additional federal officers to Portland, Oregon, the Washington Post reported on Monday, as confrontations between anti-racism protesters and federal authorities have intensified.The U.S. Mar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020