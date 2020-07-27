Minor girl dies after consuming pesticide

An 11-year-old girl died aftershe accidentally consumed pesticide at her house in Nahabivillage in Nagpur district of Maharashtra last week, policesaid on Monday

The girl, daughter of a farmer, was playing inside herhouse with her friends on Saturday when she suddenly drankpesticide and fell unconscious, an official said quoting thecomplaint

She was rushed to hospital where doctors declared herbrought dead, he said, adding that a case of accidental deathhas been registered.