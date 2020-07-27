Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally reaches 37,564 with 1,134 new cases

Left Menu
Rajasthan on Monday reported 1,134 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total coronavirus count in the state to 37,564, said the state health department.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 27-07-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 23:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan on Monday reported 1,134 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total coronavirus count in the state to 37,564, said the state health department. Out of the total cases, there are 10,097 active cases while 26,834 patients across the state have recovered from the virus.

The death toll in the state due to COVID-19 has climbed to 633. With a spike of 49,931 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID count crossed the 14 lakh-mark on Monday while the recovery rate stood at 63.92 per cent.

According to Union Health Ministry, total COVID-19 cases stand at 14,35,453 including 4,85,114 active cases and 9,17,568 cured/discharged/migrated cases. With 708 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 32,771. (ANI)

