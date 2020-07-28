Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt has assured visas to 600 Sikhs and Hindus from Afghanistan: DSGMC

A delegation led by Sirsa met the incharge of Afghanistan and Pakistan desk of the ministry, JP Singh, a DSGMC statement said. Sirsa told reporters that he took up the issue of bringing to India the remaining Hindu and Sikh families from Afghanistan and the ministry assured him that 600 people whose list is ready will be given visas within a week.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 00:07 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 00:07 IST
Govt has assured visas to 600 Sikhs and Hindus from Afghanistan: DSGMC

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI)  Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa met External Affairs Ministry officials on Monday and claimed that he had been assured that 600 Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan will be issued visas by India in the coming days. A delegation led by Sirsa met the incharge of Afghanistan and Pakistan desk of the ministry, JP Singh, a DSGMC statement said.

Sirsa told reporters that he took up the issue of bringing to India the remaining Hindu and Sikh families from Afghanistan and the ministry assured him that 600 people whose list is ready will be given visas within a week. "India will issue visas to all remaining Hindu and Sikhs families to repatriate them as soon as possible. This assurance was given to the DSGMC president  Manjinder Singh Sirsa here today," the statement said.

Sirsa claimed that the ministry has assured him that the Hindus and Sikhs will be issued "long term" visas.  Those left out can apply for visa and will get the same as soon as they will apply, the statement said. "We will ensure that those Hindu and Sikh families left out in Afghanistan are brought here," Sirsa said thanking the government and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

Eleven members of Sikh and Hindu communities from Afghanistan who were allegedly "persecuted" there reached Delhi's IGI airport on Sunday. Sirsa said he also took up the issue of conversion of Shaheedi Asthan of Bhai Taru Singh ji at Lahore, which is a gurudwara, into a mosque.

India had on Monday lodged a strong protest with Pakistan High Commission over the issue, according a spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs. Sirsa was accompanied by DSGMC members Paramjit Singh Chandhok, Harvinder Singh KP, Jasmen Singh Noni and Gurdev Singh Bhola, the statement said.

TRENDING

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Galaxy M01 Core: Samsung's most affordable phone launched for Rs 5,499

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt and Sudan criticise Ethiopia at start of new Nile dam talks

Egypt and Sudan criticised Ethiopia for what they called unilateral filling of its Blue Nile dam at a new round of talks that kicked off on Monday to regulate the flow of water from the huge project. Sudan and Egypt both fear the 4 billion ...

Eight killed in various rain related incidents in Pak

A total of eight people have been killed due to various rain related incidents in various parts of Pakistans Karachi, officials said on Monday. Three more people had been killed on Monday in rain related incidents after five were reported d...

J-K to allow 'home quarantine' of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients with no comorbidities

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday decided to allow home quarantine of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients with no comorbidities, provided they can have a separate room for themselves in the house and download the Aarogya Setu app, o...

Hanna weakens but flooding still threat in Texas, Mexico

A downgraded Hanna continued weakening on Monday but its remnants still threatened to bring rainfall and flash flooding to waterlogged parts of South Texas and Northern Mexico that have been dealing with a surge in coronavirus cases. Now a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020