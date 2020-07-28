West Bengal: 73-year-old man kills son, surrenders before police

A 73-year-old man has hacked his drunkard son to death and surrendered before the police in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, a police officer said on Monday. Anil Kumar Debnath told the police that his 48-year- old son used to beat up his parents, wife and child regularly after coming home in an inebriated condition.

The elderly man living at Arabinda Nagar in Jalpaiguri town on Sunday night used a sharp weapon to kill his son, Animesh, a vegetable vendor, police said. Police arrested Debnath and initiated a case.