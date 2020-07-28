Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Bengal: 73-year-old man kills son, surrenders before police

Anil Kumar Debnath told the police that his 48-year- old son used to beat up his parents, wife and child regularly after coming home in an inebriated condition. The elderly man living at Arabinda Nagar in Jalpaiguri town on Sunday night used a sharp weapon to kill his son, Animesh, a vegetable vendor, police said.

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 28-07-2020 00:56 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 00:56 IST
West Bengal: 73-year-old man kills son, surrenders before police

A 73-year-old man has hacked his drunkard son to death and surrendered before the police in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, a police officer said on Monday. Anil Kumar Debnath told the police that his 48-year- old son used to beat up his parents, wife and child regularly after coming home in an inebriated condition.

The elderly man living at Arabinda Nagar in Jalpaiguri town on Sunday night used a sharp weapon to kill his son, Animesh, a vegetable vendor, police said. Police arrested Debnath and initiated a case.

TRENDING

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Galaxy M01 Core: Samsung's most affordable phone launched for Rs 5,499

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt and Sudan criticise Ethiopia at start of new Nile dam talks

Egypt and Sudan criticised Ethiopia for what they called unilateral filling of its Blue Nile dam at a new round of talks that kicked off on Monday to regulate the flow of water from the huge project. Sudan and Egypt both fear the 4 billion ...

Eight killed in various rain related incidents in Pak

A total of eight people have been killed due to various rain related incidents in various parts of Pakistans Karachi, officials said on Monday. Three more people had been killed on Monday in rain related incidents after five were reported d...

J-K to allow 'home quarantine' of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients with no comorbidities

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday decided to allow home quarantine of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients with no comorbidities, provided they can have a separate room for themselves in the house and download the Aarogya Setu app, o...

Hanna weakens but flooding still threat in Texas, Mexico

A downgraded Hanna continued weakening on Monday but its remnants still threatened to bring rainfall and flash flooding to waterlogged parts of South Texas and Northern Mexico that have been dealing with a surge in coronavirus cases. Now a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020