Left Menu
Development News Edition

GMR Institute of Technology sets up Artificial Intelligence lab in Andhra

Aiming to provide training and certification on Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications development to its students and faculty through a new curriculum, the GMR Institute of Technology (GMRIT) has set up AI laboratory in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh.

ANI | Rajam/Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh/Telangana) | Updated: 28-07-2020 07:40 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 07:40 IST
GMR Institute of Technology sets up Artificial Intelligence lab in Andhra
The GMR Institute of Technology (GMRIT) has set up AI laboratory in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh.. Image Credit: ANI

Aiming to provide training and certification on Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications development to its students and faculty through a new curriculum, the GMR Institute of Technology (GMRIT) has set up AI laboratory in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. Keeping in view that AI will soon be an essential element for automation across all the branches of engineering, GMRIT has set up this laboratory for its students so that they can acquire and equip themselves with the necessary skillsets in AI technologies, and be ready for new-age employment opportunities, read a statement.

The laboratory is equipped to offer specialised training in AI and related technologies to students of all branches of engineering. The students will take up projects having a social impact in healthcare, social media, business analytics, customer services and security surveillance with this accelerated computing facility. The curriculum is designed with utmost care with inter-disciplinary framework by incorporating cutting-edge technologies with the support from the industry experts that enhances the basic knowledge and competencies.

GBS Raju, Business Chairman, GMR Airports, said, "GMRIT has taken a significant step in establishing an exclusive laboratory to introduce its students to AI learning courses. AI has its footprints and application spread in all sectors. It is a moment of pride as we developed such an innovative training-based learning approach for students and teachers." "The objective of this initiative is to help address some of those challenges by designing one of the most accessible and comprehensive gateways for students to begin their AI journey. The goal is to introduce the foundational skills of AI in students to make them not just consumers of AI, but creators as well," Raju added.

Over the past two years, there has been a 60 per cent rise in demand for AI learning experts in the industry. The size of this sector in India is estimated to grow up to USD 16 billion by 2025. While the demand for professionals in this field is significantly high, most Indian companies feel that the shortage of skilled professionals is slowing down their adoption of AI in business. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Universal Robots in A Manufacturing Setting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Mets mash three homers, top Red Sox

Pete Alonso hit a missile for his first home run of the season, Dominic Smith and Michael Conforto also went deep, and the visiting New York Mets pummeled the slumping Boston Red Sox 7-4 on Monday night. Alonso, the home run champion a seas...

Trade pact could boost Africa’s income by as much as $450 billion: World Bank

The African Continental Free Trade Area represents a major opportunity for countries to boost growth, reduce poverty, broaden economic inclusion and help expand opportunities for all Africans, hailed a World Bank official on Monday, which i...

Rookie reliever steadies Astros in win over Mariners

Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve both slugged their first home runs of the season while Brandon Bielak produced 3 13 innings of effective relief in his major league debut as the host Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 8-5 on Monday to cla...

Royals blast six homers to ruin Tigers' home opener

Maikel Franco smacked two of the Kansas City Royals six homers, including a three-run blast to cap a six-run fourth inning, as they spoiled the Detroit Tigers home opener, 14-6, on Monday. Franco, who played six seasons with Philadelphia, n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020