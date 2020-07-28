GMR Institute of Technology sets up Artificial Intelligence lab in Andhra

Aiming to provide training and certification on Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications development to its students and faculty through a new curriculum, the GMR Institute of Technology (GMRIT) has set up AI laboratory in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. Keeping in view that AI will soon be an essential element for automation across all the branches of engineering, GMRIT has set up this laboratory for its students so that they can acquire and equip themselves with the necessary skillsets in AI technologies, and be ready for new-age employment opportunities, read a statement.

The laboratory is equipped to offer specialised training in AI and related technologies to students of all branches of engineering. The students will take up projects having a social impact in healthcare, social media, business analytics, customer services and security surveillance with this accelerated computing facility. The curriculum is designed with utmost care with inter-disciplinary framework by incorporating cutting-edge technologies with the support from the industry experts that enhances the basic knowledge and competencies.

GBS Raju, Business Chairman, GMR Airports, said, "GMRIT has taken a significant step in establishing an exclusive laboratory to introduce its students to AI learning courses. AI has its footprints and application spread in all sectors. It is a moment of pride as we developed such an innovative training-based learning approach for students and teachers." "The objective of this initiative is to help address some of those challenges by designing one of the most accessible and comprehensive gateways for students to begin their AI journey. The goal is to introduce the foundational skills of AI in students to make them not just consumers of AI, but creators as well," Raju added.

Over the past two years, there has been a 60 per cent rise in demand for AI learning experts in the industry. The size of this sector in India is estimated to grow up to USD 16 billion by 2025. While the demand for professionals in this field is significantly high, most Indian companies feel that the shortage of skilled professionals is slowing down their adoption of AI in business. (ANI)