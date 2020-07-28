Left Menu
COVID patient alleges molestation by doctor at Noida hospital

The woman, in her complaint to the police, alleged that the incident took place on Monday and based on that an FIR was lodged at the local expressway police station, they said. A senior police officer said an investigation was underway and there appeared to be lapses on part of the hospital which allegedly admitted a man and a woman in the same isolation ward in violation of the norms.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 28-07-2020 09:48 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 09:45 IST
COVID patient alleges molestation by doctor at Noida hospital
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 20-year-old woman here alleged that she was molested by a doctor in the isolation ward of a private hospital where both were undergoing treatment for COVID-19, police said on Monday. The woman, in her complaint to the police, alleged that the incident took place on Monday and based on that an FIR was lodged at the local expressway police station, they said.

A senior police officer said an investigation was underway and there appeared to be lapses on part of the hospital which allegedly admitted a man and a woman in the same isolation ward in violation of the norms. The complainant and the accused both tested positive for COVID-19 last week, just a day after one another, according to officials.

"The woman was in the isolation ward of the private hospital. There was a man, a medical practitioner, who too was infected with coronavirus and was sharing the ward with her," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said. He said the woman alleged molestation and upon being informed the police immediately lodged an FIR and initiated a probe into the matter. "There appears to be some irresponsibility on part of the hospital too. We are communication with the medical departments to check whether the patients were being kept in accordance with the guidelines," Singh said.

He said the accused is still in isolation but the police will reach out for his statement following due protocols of COVID-19. "All necessary action will be taken as per the truth that will emerge after a thorough investigation," Singh added.

