Punjab CM condemns attempts to convert gurdwara into mosque in Pak
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday condemned the attempts reportedly being made to convert a famous gurdwara in Pakistan's Lahore city into a mosque. India on Monday lodged a strong protest with the Pakistan High Commission over reports of attempts being made to convert the gurdwara at Naulakha Bazaar into a mosque.PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-07-2020 11:06 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 11:06 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday condemned the attempts reportedly being made to convert a famous gurdwara in Pakistan's Lahore city into a mosque. "Strongly condemn attempts being made to convert holy Gurdwara Sri Shahidi Asthan in Lahore, site of martyrdom of Bhai Taru Singh Ji, into mosque. "Urge @DrSJaishankar to convey Punjab's concerns in strongest terms to Pakistan to safeguard all Sikh places of reverence," Singh said in a tweet.
Gurdwara Shahidi Asthan is a historical shrine where Bhai Taru Singh made the supreme sacrifice in 1745. India on Monday lodged a strong protest with the Pakistan High Commission over reports of attempts being made to convert the gurdwara at Naulakha Bazaar into a mosque.
