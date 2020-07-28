Electric wire comes in contact with boat, six hurt

About six people sustained injuries and two were missing after their boat came in contact with a high voltage electricity wire in Shanti river near Samastipur, Bihar, officials said.

The mishap occurred on Monday night at Namapur in Chakmehshi police station area, the officials said.

Panchayat Samiti member Ram Dulari Devi informed Block Development Officer Dharampal Kumar Prabhakar and local police station regarding the mishap. The efforts are on to search for the missing persons. Further details in this regard are awaited.