Uttar Pradesh crosses the 20-lakh COVID-19 tests mark
Uttar Pradesh has become the second state after Tamil Nadu to cross the 20-lakh mark in terms of the number of samples tested for COVID-19, informed Secretary to the UP Chief Minister, Alok Kumar on Tuesday.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 28-07-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 13:23 IST
"State UP govt tested 91,830 samples for COVID-19 yesterday and in the process becomes the second state, after Tamil Nadu, to cross the 20 lakhs COVID-19 testing mark," tweeted Kumar.
As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh has a total of 26,204 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)
