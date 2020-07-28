Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha govt permits cremation of COVID-19 suspects' bodies without test report

The Odisha government has allowed the cremation of bodies of COVID-19 suspects without waiting for their test reports to avoid delay in the conduct of last rites, officials said.

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 28-07-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 14:27 IST
Odisha govt permits cremation of COVID-19 suspects' bodies without test report
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha government has allowed the cremation of bodies of COVID-19 suspects without waiting for their test reports to avoid delay in the conduct of last rites, officials said. Additional Chief Secretary, Health, PK Mohapatra has directed all district collectors and municipal corporation commissioners to follow the new rule.

"It is clarified that as we are in the midst of a global pandemic, as a measure of abundant precaution, in all such cases the dead body may be disposed of as per COVID norms, in compassionate consultation with the family of the deceased," Mohapatra said a letter to district officials on Monday night. There has been a delay in cremation of bodies in the state as officials waited for the COVID-19 test report of the victim after his or her death. In Ganjam district, the body of a police personnel was allegedly abandoned at a hospital because his test report for COVID-19 was awaited.

The additional chief secretary said the new norm will reduce the trauma faced by the grieving family and there will be no delay in disposal of the body. If a suspected COVID-19 patient under treatment or quarantine dies before his swab can be tested, the body may be disposed as per the COVID norms without insisting on the test report, he said.

On July 25, the state government had issued detailed guidelines for disposal of the bodies of COVID-19 patients. It had said that the body shall be handled and transported in a "decent" manner.

The guidelines also said that while disposing the body at the crematorium or the burial ground, the family members of the victim may be allowed to perform the last rites according to their religious faith without touching the body, maintaining a minimum safe distance and following standard hygienic precautions. The family members may be allowed to collect the ash after the cremation for the last rites, the guidelines said, adding that not more than 20 people should be allowed in the funeral.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally reached 28,107 and the death toll climbed to 154 on Tuesday, officials said..

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Woman killed in house collapse in U'khand

A woman was killed and a teenage girl injured on Tuesday when a flooded rivulet demolished a house following heavy rains in Uttarakhands Chamoli district, officials said. Deveshwari Devi was trapped in the debris, while the 12-year-old girl...

Rajasthan government sends revised proposal to governor seeking assembly session from July 31: Govt sources.

Rajasthan government sends revised proposal to governor seeking assembly session from July 31 Govt sources....

U.S., Europe call for justice for Turk jailed 1,000 days

The United States and Europe called on Turkey to release jailed businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala, who on Monday marked his 1,000th day in prison without a conviction and despite an acquittal from a previous case.Kavala has been i...

179 professional colleges shut down this year, highest in last 9 years

Nearly 180 professional colleges, including engineering institutes and business schools, have shut down during the academic year 2020-21, the highest number of closure of technical institutions in the last nine years, according to All India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020