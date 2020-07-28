Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi and PM Jugnauth to inaugurate Supreme Court building of Mauritius

The building has been constructed with Indian grant assistance and will be first India assisted infrastructure project within the capital city of Port Louis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 19:35 IST
PM Modi and PM Jugnauth to inaugurate Supreme Court building of Mauritius
The new Supreme Court building project is one of the five projects being implemented under the ‘Special Economic Package’ of USD 353 million extended by the Government of India to Mauritius in 2016. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth will jointly inaugurate the new Supreme Court building of Mauritius on Thursday, July 30, 2020. The inauguration is scheduled to take place through video-conference in presence of senior members of Judiciary from Mauritius and other dignitaries from both the countries. The building has been constructed with Indian grant assistance and will be first India assisted infrastructure project within the capital city of Port Louis.

The new Supreme Court building project is one of the five projects being implemented under the 'Special Economic Package' of USD 353 million extended by the Government of India to Mauritius in 2016. The project has been completed within schedule and below expected costs. The building is spread over an area of more than 4700 sqm with over 10 floors and a built-up area of around 25,000 sqm. The building flaunts a modern design and green features with a focus on thermal and sound insulation and high energy efficiency. The new building will bring all divisions and offices of the Supreme Court of Mauritius into a single building improving its efficiency.

In October 2019, Prime Minister Modi and the PM of Mauritius had jointly inaugurated the Phase -I of the Metro Express Project and the new ENT Hospital project in Mauritius, also built under the special economic package. Under Phase-I of Metro Express project, construction of 12 km of metro-line was completed in September last year, while work on its Phase -2 envisaging 14 km of metro-line is ongoing. Through the ENT Hospital project, India assisted in the construction of a 100-bed state of the art ENT hospital in Mauritius.

The successful and timely completion of India assisted high-quality infrastructure projects in Mauritius shall also create greater opportunities for Indian companies in Mauritius and in the region. The new Supreme Court Building will be an important landmark in the city centre symbolizing the strong bilateral partnership between the two countries.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

People being shown buoyant dreams despite job losses, COVID spread: Rahul Gandhi

In an apparent attack on the Central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that peoples jobs and savings have been snatched but they are still being shown lofty false dreams. His attack came amid reports that people wh...

IPS officer Kala Ramachandran moved out of IB, sent back to cadre state Haryana

Senior IPS officer Kala Ramachandran has been moved out of the Intelligence Bureau IB and repatriated to her cadre state Haryana, according to an official order issued on Tuesday. Ramachandran, a 1994-batch officer of Indian Police Service,...

Quess Corp Q1 net profit declines 36 pc to Rs 36.45 cr

Business services provider Quess Corp on Tuesday reported a 35.5 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs&#160;36.45 crore for the quarter ended June 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 56.53 crore for the correspondi...

FM invites AIIB to participate in USD 1.4 trillion National Infrastructure Pipeline

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday invited Beijing-based AIIB to participate in Indias ambitious USD 1.4 trillion about Rs 111 lakh crore infrastructure development programme which the government is keenly pushing to revive econ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020